Trespassing, Disturbances, & More Today in Attala County

10:17 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4221 for a disturbance in progress.

12:06 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from Dollar General in Ethel regarding an individual trespassing.

3:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a domestic disturbance taking place at a residence on Linden Drive.

3:41 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Carmack Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire near a residence on Highway 35 North near Attala Road 3047/Britt Road. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire.