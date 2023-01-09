HomeLocalTrespassing, domestic violence and other recent arrests

Trespassing, domestic violence and other recent arrests

 

Onn 1-4-2023,Kanesha Merritt, a 32 year old b/f form Kosciusko, was arrested for No Insurance and Suspended Drivers License on Highway 12 East by Officer Matthew Griffin.

On 1-3-2023, Thomas Fowler, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence, Disturbance in a Public Place, and Malicious Mischief at Yorkshire Apartments by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 1-3-2023, Joshua Brunt, a 31 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Controlled Substance at Tractor Supply by Officer Deterron Hardin.

On 12-31-2022, Shelly Evans, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Deterron Hardin.

On 12-30-2022, Howard Gentry, a 64 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 12 East by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 12-30-2022, Terri Armstrong, a 45 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance in a Public Place and Trespassing on Highway 12 East by Officer Matthew Griffin.

On 12-29-2022, Terrance Kern, a 34 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear on Fairground Road by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-28-2022, Breanna Card, a 29 year old w/f from from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Lucas Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 12-20-2022, John Townsend, a 23 year old w/m from Sallis, was arrested for Disturbance of a Public Place, Public Profanity, and Resisting Arrest on Fairground Road by Officer Braxton Goza.

 

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake

Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake

Saturday Domestic Disturbances in McCool and Kosciusko