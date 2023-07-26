HomeAttalaTrespassing, DUI, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Trespassing, DUI, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

by

BRIAN O PATRICK, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Vehicle Lighting Violation, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

JACOB SIMMONS, 19, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

STEPHEN C SKEEN, 26, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WESLEY D SMITH, 29, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DETRIC L SUMMERS, 25, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

ANDREA T TRUSS, 33, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $500.

 

DANNY R WILLIS, 34, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $674.25, N/A, N/A.

 

MALIK E YOUNG, 24, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing after Notice of Non-Permission, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $3,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Trespassing, Abusive Calls to 911, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Attala

Two Crashes and Two Disturbances Reported Tuesday in Attala

Reckless Driving, Vehicle in Ditch, and More Monday Night in Attala

DUIs, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

Drowning Reported at the Big Black River in Attala

DUIs and Larceny in Attala and Leake Arrests