Trespassing, DUI, and other recent arrests

On 4-30-2019, Devin Jones, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance. (Darrin Fleming)

On 4-28-2019, David Griffin, a 23-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family. (Brian Townsend)

On 4-28-2019,Vincent Howard, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a stolen weapon, possession of weapon by felon, and possession of a marijuana in a vehicle. (Nick Cox)

On 4-27-2019, Sade Brown, a 33-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI.

On 4-26-2019, Arron Hughes, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance -2 counts. (Scott Walters)

On 4-26-2019, Arron McClender was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance – 4 counts. (Scott Walters)

On 4-26-2019, Bubba McClender was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle. (Blake Burns)

On 4-26-2019, Markeith Clerk, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for careless driving and no driver’s license. (Darrin Fleming)

On 4-25-2019, Gary Glade, a 54-year-old black male, was arrested for telephone harassment. (Zelie Shaw)

On 4-24-2019, Randy Hansford, a 40-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of paraphernalia, and suspended driver’s license. (Scott Chunn)

On 4-21-2019, Charlie Cheek, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle. (Scott Chunn)

On 4-21-2019, Michael Erving Jr, a 23-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle. (Scott Chunn)

On 4-18-2019, Joshua Moore, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated assault, weapon possession by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance – 2 counts. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 4-14-2019, Cody Burns, 23-year-old white male, was arrested for weapon possession by a felon. (Blake Burns)

On 4-14-2019,Corey Summerlin, a 31-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, and no insurance. (Tim Cox)

On 4-13-2019, Gregory Bowers, 31-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana. (Scott Walters)

On 4-13-2019, Rico Simmons, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license. (Nick Cox)

On 4-08-2019, Lacy Hodges, a 36-year-white female, was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor -2 counts. (Matt Steed)

On 4-08-2019, Tori Gentry, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor -5 counts. (Matt Steed)

On 4-07-2019, Brandon Tavares, a 22-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI. (Hugh Curry)

On 4-06-2019, Wilbert Roundtree, a 55-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI refusal and no driver’s license. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 4-03-2019, Eric Halderman, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for petti larceny.

On 4-03-2019, James Stepp Jr., a 52-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless driving. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 4-02-2019, Keon Smith, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested on a hold for DHS. (Steven Patrick Davis)

On 4-01-2019, Elizabeth Cain, a 30-year-old white female, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and no insurance. (Scott Chunn)

On 4-01-2019, Christina Cain-Harmon, a 32-year-old white female, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and no insurance. (Scott Chunn)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.