Big Deals!
HomeLocalTrespassing, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Trespassing, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
Trespassing, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

JEFFREY C ADAMS, 27, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $600.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

LAUREN A BEEMON, 26, of Lena, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

KEVIN D BROWN, 22, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

tel: 6622893161

 

EDGAR D CROCKER, 25, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

JUAN C FLORES MEZA, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

CYRIL V GRAVES JR, 24, of Collins, Attempt to Commit a Crime, PPD.  Bond $500.

tel: 6626336461

 

JEREMIAH JONES, 38, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, MHP.  Bond $10,000, $500, N/A, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567567912796

 

MAURICE MCMILLAN, 40, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond N/A, $800.

https://www.facebook.com/Kosciusko.MS

 

JULIE MURELL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

DISHA PATEL, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

JOSHUA A QUICK, 38, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $500.

tel: 6622893161

 

JERRY W SMITH, 66, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

LATASHIA T WALKER, 30, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency X 2, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A X 2.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

CHELSEY R WHITE, 31, of Carthage, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

tel: 6626336461

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567567912796

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Attala County Library to host book release and author presentation for MacArthur Cotton

Attala County Sheriff’s Office Awarded $56K Homeland Security Grant for K9 Unit

BASEBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs Senatobia: GAME 2

BASEBALL STREAM – Senatobia vs Kosciusko

Burglary and Felony DUI in Attala and Leake

Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala Coaches Show – April 17, 2025

https://www.facebook.com/Kosciusko.MS