Trespassing other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 10-2-2023, Anthony Manson, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing and Indecent Exposure on James H Meredith Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On 10-2-2023, Timothy Ables, a 47 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Petit Larceny and Malicious Mischief on East Jefferson Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 10-1-2023, Antony Benford, a 30 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on James H Meredith Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 10-1-2023, Eric Brewer, a 57 year old b/m from Columbus, was arrested for Public Drunk and Possession of Paraphernalia at Glendale Apartments by Captain James Ward.

On 9-30-2023, Angela Esparza a 61 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 9-30-2023, Demarco Witt, a 23 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Dog at Large, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, and Carry Concealed Weapon on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.

On 9-30-2023, Raterrius Simmons, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace and Resisting Arrest at Yorkshire Apartments by Captain James Ward.

On 9-30-203, Kendrick Carter, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk on North Huntington Street by Officer Austin Moore.

On 9-29-2023, Jermaine Crossley, a 46 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk at Campbell Motel by Captain James Ward.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.