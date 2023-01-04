Trespassing, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

HomeLocalTrespassing, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On 12-31-2022, Shelly Evans, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Deterron Hardin.

On 12-30-2022, Howard Gentry, a 64 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 12 East by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 12-30-2022, Terri Armstrong, a 45 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance in a Public Place and Trespassing on Highway 12 East by Officer Matthew Griffin.

On 12-29-2022, Terrance Kern, a 34 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear on Fairground Road by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-28-2022, Breanna Card, a 29 year old w/f from from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Lucas Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 12-20-2022, John Townsend, a 23 year old w/m from Sallis, was arrested for Disturbance of a Public Place, Public Profanity, and Resisting Arrest on Fairground Road by Officer Braxton Goza.

 

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

