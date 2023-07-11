Trespassing, simple assualt and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 7-9-2023, Melvin Moore, a 43 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance on North Wells Street by Lt Casey Pounders.

On 7-9-2023, Anthony Manson, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 7-8-2023, Drevontae Barnes, a 32 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Simple Assault, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), and Resisting Arrest on Riley Street by Lt. Brandon Crowson.

On 7-8-2023, Kendrick Carter, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Public Drunk on Madison Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On 7-7-2023, Quavon Hannah, a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Public Profanity and Disturbing the Peace on Peeler Street by Ly. Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.