4:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a resident of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reporting stolen property.

5:26 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Attala Road 2101.

3:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Jefferson Street and South Wells Street in reference to a two-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.