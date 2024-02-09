Tresspassing and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 2-14-2024, John Canales, a 19 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Boswell Street by Captain James Ward.

On 2-14-2024, Rebecca Smith, a 39 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Boswell Street by Lt. Tommy Pender.

On 2-14-2024, Anthony Newman, a 34 year old b/m from Batesville, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Captain James Ward.

On 2-8-2024, Anthony Newman, a 34 year old b/m from Batesville, was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 12 East by Captain James Ward.

On 2-8-2024, Raterrius Simmons, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, and No

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.