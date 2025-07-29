Trial Set for Kosciusko School Administrators Charged with Failure to Report

The trial for two Kosciusko School District administrators charged with failure to report by a mandated reporter will be held this Thursday, July 31 at the Attala County Courthouse.

Suzanne Crosby and Lindsay Dickerson were charged in May with misdemeanor offenses under Mississippi Code § 43-21-353 (2024), a law enacted earlier this year requiring mandated reporters to inform authorities of suspected abuse or neglect.

Both administrators posted cash bonds and will appear in court Thursday at separate trials; one at 9 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.