HomeAttalaTrial Set for Kosciusko School Administrators Charged with Failure to Report

Trial Set for Kosciusko School Administrators Charged with Failure to Report

The trial for two Kosciusko School District administrators charged with failure to report by a mandated reporter will be held this Thursday, July 31 at the Attala County Courthouse.

Suzanne Crosby and Lindsay Dickerson were charged in May with misdemeanor offenses under Mississippi Code § 43-21-353 (2024), a law enacted earlier this year requiring mandated reporters to inform authorities of suspected abuse or neglect.

Both administrators posted cash bonds and will appear in court Thursday at separate trials; one at 9 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

  1. Just saying
    Just saying
    July 30, 2025 at 3:22 PM

    They should be fined to the maximum and also lose their license and not be able to teach or be around any school activities

    Reply

