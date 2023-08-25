Triple Digits Continue Through Saturday

HomeLocalTriple Digits Continue Through Saturday

An excessive heat warning for most of Mississippi  continues through Saturday with daily highs ranging from 101 to 103 in the local area.  A change in the weather pattern is forecast starting Sunday with highs falling back to near normal in the lower 90s by Monday.  We’ll also see an increasing chance of rain.

