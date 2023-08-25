Triple Digits Continue Through Saturday

An excessive heat warning for most of Mississippi continues through Saturday with daily highs ranging from 101 to 103 in the local area. A change in the weather pattern is forecast starting Sunday with highs falling back to near normal in the lower 90s by Monday. We’ll also see an increasing chance of rain.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Football – Kosciusko at Kemper CountyFri, Aug 25 at 7:30pm
Heart of Mississippi NCPRA RodeoFri, Oct 6 at 7:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Cowboy DaySat, Oct 7 at 9:00am
Attala County Co-Op
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 26 at 4:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square