At approximately 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a one-vehicle wreck on Hwy 35 near Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

A truck pulling a trailer left the roadway and crashed into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 near Kangaroo Crossing at 3:10 p.m. No injuries were reported.