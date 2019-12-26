Truck Destroyed by Fire Overnight

At 8:44 pm Attala Deputies, Medstat EMS Ethel and McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a truck fire on Attala Road 2140. The caller said his pasture had caught fire as well.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a pickup fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

According to Emergency Personnel the person pulled into a pasture and his truck became stuck.

The heat from the catalytic convert is thought to have set fire to the underlying grass and in turn set the truck on fire.

No injuries were reported.