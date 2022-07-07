Truck Loaded with Lumber Ablaze in Attala

At approximately 1:12 p.m., Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Attala County Fire Department, and Carmack Volunteers responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on HWY 35 North between the Hesterville and Carmack areas. The vehicle was reported to be an 18-wheeler loaded with lumber. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the trailer of the truck was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters got the blazing trailer extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Night on NatchezThu, Jul 14 at 5:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Kosciusko Superintendent Meet & GreetMon, Jul 25 at 4:30pm
Kosciusko School District Head Office
Back-to-School BashTue, Aug 2 at 6:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum