Truck Loaded with Lumber Ablaze in Attala

At approximately 1:12 p.m., Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Attala County Fire Department, and Carmack Volunteers responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on HWY 35 North between the Hesterville and Carmack areas. The vehicle was reported to be an 18-wheeler loaded with lumber. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the trailer of the truck was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters got the blazing trailer extinguished. No injuries were reported.