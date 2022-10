On Tuesday at 3:14am, there was a report of a pickup truck rolled over in the ditch on Hwy 35 north of Hesterville. Injuries and entrapment were unknown. Officers and EMS were dispatched. Arriving on scene, officers found no entrapment with the driver out of the vehicle.

At 5:06am, deputies were requested to county road 4167 where a caller said a neighbor was driving up and down the road yelling and shooting a gun and was then back at their residence outside and yelling.