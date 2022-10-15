Trunk-or-Treats, carnivals, and other Halloween events in Attala County

Thursday, Oct. 27
- 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Halloween Safety Parade (Downtown Kosciusko)
- 6:00 pm – Until: Kosciusko Fire Department House of Horror
Friday, Oct. 28
Saturday, Oct. 29
- 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm: 3 Step Daycare Street Trunk-or-Treat
- 5:00 pm – Until: McCool Volunteer Fire Department Fall Carnival
Sunday, Oct. 30
- 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Kosciusko First United Methodist Church Halloween Carnival
- 5:00 – 7:00 pm: Kosciusko First Baptist Church Halloween fall carnival
Monday, Oct. 31
- 5:00 pm – until: Trick-or-Treating in Kosciusko
- 5:30 pm – until: Crestview Church Trunk-or-Treat
- 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Boys & Girls Club Trunk-or-Treat