Tryouts for the Kosciusko Whippets boys and girls soccer teams have been set.

Boys tryouts will be April 21 – 22 beginning at 3:30 pm. Tryouts for the girls team will be April 25 -26 also at 3:30 pm each day.

The first day of tryouts will be held at the Kosciusko High School track. Day 2 will be held at the Hugh Ellard Park soccer field.

More details can be found HERE.

For questions, contact the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771.