Tuesday’s Summer Library Program has been moved from the Attala County Coliseum back to the Attala County Library.

The change was made due to the coliseum being used at a voting precinct for Tuesday’s Republican Primary.

Tuesday’s program will feature Dr. John Guyton from the Mississippi State Extension Office.

The program begins at 10:00 am.

For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.