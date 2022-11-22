Tuesday Evening Crash in Attala Lands a Truck in the Trees

Tuesday November 22, 2022

On Tuesday at 5:23 p.m., there was a report of a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of highways 35 and 19, with a vehicle being pinned in the trees. It was reported that there was no entrapment and no physical injury.

11:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on East Adams Street.

11:37 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person loitering in the parking lot of Dollar General in Williamsville.

11:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Smythe Street regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

1:07 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a customer causing a disturbance at Dollar General in Williamsville.