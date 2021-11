Two people have been arrested in connection with an October shooting on Tipton Street in Kosciusko.

According to chief of police Chris Wray Sammie L. Kirklin (left) and Jarvis Johnson (right) both arrested and charged with two counts each of Aggravated Assault.

The “Homecoming Party Shooting,” as it has been called, happened Friday, Oct. 23 on Tipton Street and left two people injured.