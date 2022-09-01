Two Attala County natives named to MS State depth chart for Memphis opener

A couple of Attala County athletes could see playing time for the MS State Bulldogs this weekend.

Antonio Harmon and Percy Lewis both made the team’s depth chart for the opening game against Memphis.

Harmon, the former Kosciusko Whippet, is listed second on the depth chart at one of the wide receiver positions. He’ll be backing up former Holmes CC product Caleb Ducking.

As a redshirt-frehsman, Harmon saw limited action in the 2021 season, but is expected to be a major player this season for Mike Leach’s pass heavy Air Raid offense.

Lewis, the McAdams native, is listed as the number two left tackle behind Kwatrivous Johnson.

This is Lewis’ first year with the Bulldogs. After graduating from McAdams, he spent two years playing for MS Gulf Coast Community College.

Mississippi State and Memphis kickoff at 6:30 Saturday.

The game can be seen on ESPNU.