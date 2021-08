2:05 pm – Officials responded to an alarm activation on Highway 12 East.

2:35 pm – Attala County officials got a call about a disturbance on Highway 35 Bypass at America’s Best Value.

2:48 pm – Attala County officials received a call about a vehicle ran off in a ditch on Stonewall Road. No injuries were reported.

6:17 pm – Officers responded to a two car MVA about a mile and a half passed Attala Road 4101. No injuries were reported.