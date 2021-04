7:59 am – Officials responded to a smoke in a house on North Natchez Street. Fire was later put out and no injuries were reported.

8:47 am – Deputies were called out to Hwy 19 North for a disturbance.

10:12 am – Caller wanted a deputy to come out to Highway 440 about some land stolen.

2:28 pm – Officials were notified about a two car MVA on Highway 12 East. Vehicles were out of the roadway and no injuries were reported on the scene.