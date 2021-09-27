Two Collisions Reported and more..

7:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and North Natchez Street. There were no injuries.

9:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Oakland Street when they received a call reporting stolen property.

10:04 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance reported on West South Street.

12:10 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident on Highway 12 West near Exxon. No injuries were reported.