Two Crashes and Two Disturbances Reported Tuesday in Attala

Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1167 regarding a family disturbance in progress at 2:00 a.m.  The person causing the disturbance left walking.  They returned later in the morning, and deputies removed them from the property.

Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a couple fighting at a residence on East Adams St. at 2:14 a.m.

At 9:42 a.m., Attala Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carmack Volunteers were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 N at Sugar Creek.  One person was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala for injuries sustained in the crash.

Attala Central Fire Department, EMS, and Attala County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle roll-over crash on Attala Road 4202/Youth Center Rd at 5:00 p.m.  No major injuries were reported.

