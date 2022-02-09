Two Crashes in 20 Minutes

12:06 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire with structures in danger on Attala Road 1010/King Road. The fire was out when firemen arrived on scene.

1:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Parkway Plaza parking lot on Highway 12 West. No injuries were reported.

1:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 12 West near Premier Medical Clinic. No one was injured.

2:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on North Natchez Street.