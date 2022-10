Monday, October 3, 2022

3:58 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 12 West past the new bypass. At least one person was transported to the hospital, possibly with a broken leg.

4:08 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Hwy 12 East across from Sonic for a two-vehicle crash with one person trapped in their vehicle. No major injuries were reported.