Two people are dead following a shooting in McCool.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said two people were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home on Attala Road 2120 at approximately 11:00 am Wednesday morning.

According to Nail, it doesn’t appear that anyone else was involved in the shootings other than the two victims.

As of this report, Nail said officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were still on scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.