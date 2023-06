Two Ethel Tigers baseball players have earned All-State honors.

Junior pitcher Collin White and junior infielder Wes Bishop were named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 1A All-State Second Team.

This season, White and Bishop helped lead the Tigers to a Region 5-1A District Championship and an apperance in the 1A South State Championship Series.

The complete list of All-State teams through all classifications can be found HERE.