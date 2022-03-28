Two Fires at the Same Time in Attala

12:39 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of vehicle vandalism at a residence on South East Street. The vehicle had been “egged”.

1:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near Walmart. No injuries were reported.

3:26 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to a call reporting a woods fire with structures in danger at the intersection of HWY 14 East and Attala Road 5126. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist.

3:29 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers responded to multiple calls reporting a woods fire with structures in danger on Attala Road 2131 near the McCool area. One caller stated that it sounded like something exploded.