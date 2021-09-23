Two former Whippets to be honorary captains Friday night

Two former Whippets will be honorary captains when the Whippets take the field Friday night for the first home game of the 2021 season.

Jimmy Earl Hull (Class of 1985) and Jerry Stewart (Class of 1981) will be honored as a part of the 100th year of Kosciusko football celebration.

The team will be honoring different players and teams at its home games throughout the season to commemorate the 100th year of Kosciusko football.

You can share your memories of Kosciusko football by posting old game pictures or stories online and tagging them with #WhippetsTurn100.