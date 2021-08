1:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at cannonade apartments. Shots were fired during the altercation, grazing two people. Officers apprehended the suspect.

8:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a minor two vehicle accident on Highway 12 West. No injuries were reported.

12:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Gilliland Street.