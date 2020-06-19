Two injured, one arrested in connection with overnight shooting in Kosciusko

Update: Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew has released more information on the shooting that happened overnight in Kosciusko.

According to Dew, the Kosciusko Police Department received a call of a shooting at the Exxon Blue Sky on Highway 12 at 11:56 pm.

As a result of the investigation, Dennis Horton II, a 19-year-old black male was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Horton is originally from Sallis, but was currently stationed at a military base in Fayetteville, NC. Dew said he was back home on leave.

Horton turned himself in at the Kosciusko Police Department around 10:00 am Friday morning. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He has since made bond.

The two victims were identified as 19-year-old Kenwon Riley and 20-year-old Kahare Haynes, both from Kosciusko. The two drove themselves to the emergency room at Baptist-Attala and were then airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment of gunshot wounds. One was shot twice in the chest/stomach and the other shot three times in the side.

Dew said around twenty shots were fired during the altercation. Three firearms were recovered at the scene, two handguns and an AR-style rifle.

The car wash and one of the gas pumps at Exxon were damaged during the shooting.

According to Dew, the case is still under investigation and more charges could be coming.

8:15 am: Kosciusko police are investigating an overnight shooting at a gas station.

The shooting happened around midnight at the Blue Sky Exxon on Hwy 12.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew told BreezyNews that his office is still working on the investigation and will release information later today.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews for updates.