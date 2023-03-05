Two Kosciusko Police Officer Involved Crashes Over Weekend – Officers Expected to Make Full Recoveries

On Friday, March 3, 2023, just before 10 pm, Kosciusko Police Officers were dispatched to a call for a home invasion in progress.

All three responding vehicles were traveling with lights and sirens on. As the last KPD vehicle was passing through the traffic light at the intersection of N Wells St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., a vehicle went through the traffic light and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle on the passenger side.

Two people were transported to the hospital via ambulance, one being a Kosciusko Police Officer. The KPD officer was later airlifted to UMMC in Jackson for his injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, another crash occurred on the Natchez Trace Parkway as a Kosciusko Police Officer was returning home from training.

The officer’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and flipped. The officer was transported to the hospital and remains there receiving treatment for his injuries.