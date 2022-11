Two Kosciusko Lady Whippets players signed to play college softball on Friday.

Campbell Blaine and Gracie Williams signed to play for Holmes Community College.

As juniors, both Blaine and Williams were named to the 2022 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen as top players in the state.

The duo has played significant roles in the Lady Whippets winning back-to-back 4A State Championships (2021 and 2022).

The Lady Whippets will begin their 2023 season in February.