Two legendary Whippet coaches to be captains for homecoming game

Two former Kosciusko Whippets coaches will serve as honorary captains for this week’s homecoming game against Northeast Lauderdale.

Ricky Black and Jeff Terrill will be honored as part of the 100th year of Kosciusko Football celebration.

A native of Choctaw County, Black played high school football at Ackerman before continuing his career as quarterback for the Holmes Community College Bulldogs.

After a quick stint as an assistant coach at his high school alma mater, Black was hired by Kosciusko. Black coached in Kosciusko for 8 seasons from 1972 -1979. He was head coach for five of those years, compiling a record of 49-6.

During his time with the Whippets, Black led the team to four conference titles, two bowl games, and two undefeated seasons.

Black left Kosciusko in 1980 to become the head football coach and athletic director at Tupelo High School.

Since then he has been elected to the MS Sports Hall of Fame, Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, and was named the 2018 National Coach of the Year.

Terrill coached the Kosciusko Whippets from 1986 – 1992.

During his tenure, he compiled a record of 62-22 and led the Whippets to a North State Championship and an appearance in the 1991 3A State Championship game.

His coaching stops include East Mississippi Community College, Itawamba Community College, Hinds Community College, and Starkville Academy.

Terrill currently serves as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Multi Area Director for Northeast Mississippi

The team will be honoring different players and teams at its home games throughout the season to commemorate the 100th year of Kosciusko football.

You can share your memories of Kosciusko football by posting old game pictures or stories online and tagging them with #WhippetsTurn100.