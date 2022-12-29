HomeLocalTwo Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands

Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands

On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands.  Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road.  Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames.  Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling.  Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time.  Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.

