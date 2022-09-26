Two local athletes earn statewide Top Performers honors

Two local football players have earned honors for their performances on the field Friday night.

Kosciusko RB/LB Thomas Olive and Ethel RB Marcus Jones were named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

Olive helped lead the Whippets to a 42-21 win over Forest with 179 yards rushing on 25 carries with one touchdown. On defense, the senior linebacker recorded five tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Jones carried the ball 27 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns while also recording an interception on defense to help lead the Tigers to a 56-20 win over Leake County.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.