Two local athletes named Top Performers of the week

HomeAttalaTwo local athletes named Top Performers of the week

Two local athletes have recognized for their performances on the field last week.

Kosciusko baseball’s Jacob Nunn and Ethel Softball’s Elena White have been named Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

Nunn earned the honors for his performance against Pontotoc in Game 1 of the Whippets’ first round playoffs series.

In that game, Nunn pitched a complete game no-hitter while striking out nine batters. Additionally, Nunn had a HR in game 3 versus Pontotoc on Saturday.

White earned honors for her pitching performance in Game 1 vs Salem.

In that game, White pitched a complete game, only allowing one hit and striking out eight batters.

White and the Lady Tigers will face Salem Monday in Game 2 for a chance to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

 

 

