Two local athletes nominated for Player of the Week

Two Attala County athletes have been nominated for Player of the Week by the website ScorebookLive.com.

Kosciusko’s Lee Wade and Ethel’s Cyrus Rone are both nominated for their performances in games this past Friday night.

Wade accounted for all 4 touchdowns in the Whippets’ 28-20 win over Choctaw County. The senior Whippet recorded touchdowns receiving, rushing, passing, and returning an interception.

Rone recorded 179 yards rushing with two touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble in Ethel’s 49-0 win over East Rankin Academy.

Fans can vote for Wade or Rone at scorebooklive.com/mississippi.

The winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 27.