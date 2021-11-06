Two Men Attempt to Rob a Truck Driver

At 6:38 a.m. Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Industrial Park Road to the entrance of Attala Steel in response to a call reporting an attempted robbery. It was reported that a truck was sitting at the gate waiting to check in when two young black males attempted to ambush the driver. One individual came to the door and another got on top of the truck. Both men fled the scene by jumping over a fence and heading east. Kosciusko Police assisted in searching for the suspects. At this time there has not been word of the men being found and it is unknown at this time if the men were armed.