HomeLocalTwo More Local COVID Deaths Reported

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

by

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi.  The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks.  The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Local ballot set for November election

Local COVID Update: Numbers Down in the Past Week

Health Department Recommending New COVID Booster

Four Monkeypox Cases in Local Health Districts– 40 Statewide

Local Students to Get Career Coaching

More COVID Deaths in the Local Area