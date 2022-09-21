Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Heart of Mississippi PCA RodeoFri, Sep 23 at 5:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Yockanookany River Fest in McCoolSat, Oct 1 at 9:00am
Town of McCool
Greenlee PTO Fall CarnivalSat, Oct 8 at 4:00pm
Ethel Fall FestivalSat, Oct 15 at 8:00am
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail