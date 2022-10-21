Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

The State Health Department is reporting new COVID deaths in Attala and Neshoba counties. The two were identified from recently reviewed death certificate reports, the deaths occurring between August 20th and October 7th. Since last Tuesday, Leake County has reported 21 new COVID cases, Neshoba County has had 16 and Attala County 12.
Upcoming Events
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Jeff BatesSat, Oct 22 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 27 at 3:30pm
Downtown Kosciusko
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Dave BarnesSat, Nov 19 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center