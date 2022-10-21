Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

HomeLocalTwo More Local COVID Deaths Reported

The State Health Department is reporting new COVID deaths in Attala and Neshoba counties.  The two were identified from recently reviewed death certificate reports, the deaths occurring between August 20th and October 7th.  Since last Tuesday, Leake County has reported 21 new COVID cases, Neshoba County has had 16 and Attala County 12.

