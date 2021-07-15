Two MVA’s on Vet Memorial Drive Today

8:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call from South East Street reporting a disturbance.

11:11 a.m. – Kosciusko City Fire and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Veterans Memorial Drive near the Highway 12 end regarding a two-car accident. Only Minor injuries were reported.

1:40 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a disturbance call from a resident of Attala Road 1205.

3:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Kangaroo Crossing. No injuries were reported.