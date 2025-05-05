Big Deals!
HomeAttalaTwo new weather/tornado sirens installed in Kosciusko

Two new weather/tornado sirens installed in Kosciusko

by
SHARE NOW
Two new weather/tornado sirens installed in Kosciusko

The City of Kosciusko now has two new weather/tornado sirens.

The new sirens have been placed on 4th Avenue near Kosciusko Upper Elementary and on West Jefferson Street near the Attala County Maintenance barn and Aponaug Park.

Aldermen approved the sirens during a January board meeting, with Mayor Tim Kyle explaining that the sirens were awarded through a grant.

tel: 6626336461

“This was actually a FEMA grant application, but it’s being administered through MEMA, through the state of Mississippi,” said Kyle.

The siren at Upper Elementary is already fully operational with the other siren to be activated this week.

“We hope with these two added sirens that everybody in the community would be able to hear a warning siren,” said Kyle. “…it’s just something that hopefully will help save lives if we ever have a tornado that is moving into our community.”

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

tel: 6622893161
1 comment
  1. Regina
    Regina
    May 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM

    They need one in Hesterville badly . At 35 North and 440

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Renowned musicians to return for concert at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Happening today: Open House for upcoming Kosciusko Junction Pipeline

Kosciusko Little Whippet Cheer Camp is Back – Registration Extended

BASEBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs Newton County: GAME 2

SOFTBALL STREAM – West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko: Game 2

BASEBALL STREAM – Newton County vs Kosciusko

https://www.holmesbk.com/