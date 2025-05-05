Two new weather/tornado sirens installed in Kosciusko

The City of Kosciusko now has two new weather/tornado sirens.

The new sirens have been placed on 4th Avenue near Kosciusko Upper Elementary and on West Jefferson Street near the Attala County Maintenance barn and Aponaug Park.

Aldermen approved the sirens during a January board meeting, with Mayor Tim Kyle explaining that the sirens were awarded through a grant.

“This was actually a FEMA grant application, but it’s being administered through MEMA, through the state of Mississippi,” said Kyle.

The siren at Upper Elementary is already fully operational with the other siren to be activated this week.

“We hope with these two added sirens that everybody in the community would be able to hear a warning siren,” said Kyle. “…it’s just something that hopefully will help save lives if we ever have a tornado that is moving into our community.”