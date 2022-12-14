HomeLocalTwo Police Officers Killed in Bay St. Louis

Two Police Officers Killed in Bay St. Louis

by

Two police officers responding to a call at a motel in Bay St. Louis were shot and killed early Wednesday morning.   The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the woman who shot Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died from a gunshot wound to the chest.  It was initially reported that she shot herself but that remains under investigation. It happened around 4:30 am at a Motel 6.  Governor Reeves says he’s “heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers.”

