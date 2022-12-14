HomeLocalTwo Police Officers Killed in Bay St. Louis

Two Police Officers Killed in Bay St. Louis

by

Two police officers responding to a call at a motel in Bay St. Louis were shot and killed early Wednesday morning.   The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the woman who shot the officers killed herself.  It happened around 4:30 am at a Motel 6.  Governor Reeves says he’s “heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers.”

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Police Respond to Possible Breaking and Entering

Kosciusko Police Solve Recent Shooting with Community Cooperation

Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information

Fentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Pills – Kosciusko Police Department Warns Public

“Sad Day in Mississippi” After Greenville Police Officer Killed

Domestic Fighting Leads to Police Action