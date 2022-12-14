Two Police Officers Killed in Bay St. Louis

Two police officers responding to a call at a motel in Bay St. Louis were shot and killed early Wednesday morning. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the woman who shot the officers killed herself. It happened around 4:30 am at a Motel 6. Governor Reeves says he’s “heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers.”
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Christmas Carriage RidesThu, Dec 15 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko