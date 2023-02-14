Two Rounds of Storms Possible This Week

More severe weather is in the forecast for Mississippi beginning Wednesday. The National Weather Service says those storms could produce tornadoes and hail as big as golf balls beginning late Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday morning across a large part of the state. A second round of severe weather is possible later in the day on Thursday affecting mostly eastern Mississippi.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Food Truck FrenzyTue, Mar 7 at 6:00pm
Food Truck Parking Lot
Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity BallSat, Apr 1 at 12:00am
Attala County Coliseum
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko