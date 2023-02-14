HomeLocalTwo Rounds of Storms Possible This Week

Two Rounds of Storms Possible This Week

by

More severe weather is in the forecast for Mississippi beginning Wednesday.  The National Weather Service says those storms could produce tornadoes and hail as big as golf balls beginning late Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday morning across a large part of the state.   A second round of severe weather is possible later in the day on Thursday affecting mostly eastern Mississippi.

