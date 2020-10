A Wednesday night wreck near the Attala/Carroll County line claimed the lives of two teenagers.

According to Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles, the one-car accident happened around 9:30 pm on Hwy 35 N.

Stiles identified the two victims as 19-year-old Matthew Rigby and 18-year-old Paulie Cauthen.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Breezy News has reached out to an MHP spokesperson for more information.